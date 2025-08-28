VW extends AWS cloud AI deal for five more years

Volkswagen believes continued AI integration at its plants will unlock medium term savings worth tens of millions of euros. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen has extended its factory cloud partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for another five years as the German automaker pursues softwarisation, AI-driven production improvements and cost reductions. The collaboration largely centres on Volkswagen's Digital Production Platform, which leverages AWS cloud computing to optimise manufacturing processes across the company's global operations.

