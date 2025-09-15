VW delays ID. Golf and ID. Roc launches to 2030

Volkswagen has once again pushed back the launch of its ID. Golf and ID. Roc electric vehicles (EVs) to 2030, further delaying two vehicles it had deemed central to its next-generation line-up. The Golf EV had originally been due in 2028—later postponed to 2029—but cost pressures and unresolved production issues at the Wolfsburg plant have forced another rescheduling.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?