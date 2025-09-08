VW debuts ID. Cross concept EV with new software tech

Volkswagen’s near-production concept is currently on display at IAA in Munich. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Cross Concept electric SUV at Munich's IAA Mobility show, featuring the enhanced MEB+ platform and a new software generation that brings advanced driver assistance functions from higher vehicle segments to the compact class. The near-production concept previews the electric successor to the T-Cross, incorporating upgraded infotainment systems with natural voice control and pre-configured atmosphere modes for lighting, sound, and climate.

