VW debuts ID. Cross concept EV with new software tech

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Cross Concept electric SUV at Munich's IAA Mobility show, featuring the enhanced MEB+ platform and a new software generation that brings advanced driver assistance functions from higher vehicle segments to the compact class. The near-production concept previews the electric successor to the T-Cross, incorporating upgraded infotainment systems with natural voice control and pre-configured atmosphere modes for lighting, sound, and climate.
