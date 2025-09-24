VW and QuantumScape inch closer to solid-state launch

Fresh funding from VW Group’s PowerCo will accelerate the QSE-5 battery development pilot line in San Jose. By Megan Lampinen

Solid-state batteries promise a step change in electric vehicle (EV) safety, performance and charging times, provided they can be mass produced at an affordable price. This is the target towards which QuantumScape and Volkswagen Group are steadily moving. The two have been working together for more than a decade, but developments are now in the home stretch.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/vw-and-quantumscape-inch-closer-to-solid-state-launch/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here