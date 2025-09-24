VW and QuantumScape inch closer to solid-state launch

Solid-state batteries promise a step change in electric vehicle (EV) safety, performance and charging times, provided they can be mass produced at an affordable price. This is the target towards which QuantumScape and Volkswagen Group are steadily moving. The two have been working together for more than a decade, but developments are now in the home stretch.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?