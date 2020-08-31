Voyage’s ‘COVID-ready’ vehicle to salvage shared mobilty

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit mobility hard. On one hand, automakers and suppliers have been forced to take stock and reprioritise development to keep afloat. On the other hand, on-road traffic initially ground to a halt. Though lockdowns have started to lift and commuters are beginning to return to their daily routines, transit levels are still depressed.

Figures from Intel’s transit aggregator Moovit paint this picture well. Taken from daily data of public transit usage across 108 cities worldwide, not one single city on Moovit’s books has seen transit usage return to pre-COVID levels. Some are faring far worse than others: transit usage in Washington, D.C. is still down 56.9% compared to the 25.7% decrease currently seen across Moovit’s native Israel, for example….