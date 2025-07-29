Volvo shares playbook for the software-defined truck

Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) could provide a step-change for commercial fleets, allowing for a range of features that not only improve the driver experience but also optimise uptime, operational efficiency, and fuel economy. From real-time driving coaching and preventive maintenance to modifying the HVAC when the battery is running low, the impact on total cost of ownership (TCO) could be substantial. In an industry where margins are thinning and drivers are scarce, it could soon prove a must-have for fleet operators.