Volvo: new EVs will “protect margins” in a challenging 2025

Despite a rocky outlook for 2025, Volvo emphasises the importance of investing in the long game. By Stewart Burnett

Volvo Cars’ has announced its second consecutive record-breaking year in terms of revenue. The company’s full-year 2024 report, released 6 February 2025, stated that full year revenues exceeded SEK400bn (US$36.6bn) for the first time in its 98-year history. Volvo also recorded an 8% increase in retail sales, totalling 763,400 units, marking another all-time high. Core operating margin came in at 6.8%, up 0.4% from 2023.  

