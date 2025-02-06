Volvo: new EVs will “protect margins” in a challenging 2025

Volvo Cars’ has announced its second consecutive record-breaking year in terms of revenue. The company’s full-year 2024 report, released 6 February 2025, stated that full year revenues exceeded SEK400bn (US$36.6bn) for the first time in its 98-year history. Volvo also recorded an 8% increase in retail sales, totalling 763,400 units, marking another all-time high. Core operating margin came in at 6.8%, up 0.4% from 2023.
