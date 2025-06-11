Volvo: moving to a more regional production model?

Has Donald Trump unwittingly ushered in the regionalisation of automotive production and accelerate the end of the global model? Tariffs are changing how vehicle companies organise their production arrangements, possibly more quickly than many might have thought would be the case. Volvo, which produces vehicles in Europe, the US and China, along with a number of low volume CKD operations in Asia, is an interesting case in point; and together with Polestar (both companies being part-owned by Geely), changes in their manufacturing footprints are accelerating.