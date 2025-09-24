Volvo invests in US production, promises new hybrid by 2030

As US tariffs dent Volvo Cars' profitability, the automaker is channelling new resources and ideas towards its South Carolina factory. By Will Girling

Volvo Cars plans to add a new, next-gen hybrid model to the production line of its factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina, before the end of 2030. In a 23 September 2025 press release, the automaker confirmed this car will be "designed to meet the specific demands of the US market", signalling its ongoing commitment following the introduction of import tariffs.

