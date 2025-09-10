Volvo, BP Pulse partner to boost India CV charging access

VE Commercial Vehicles, the Volvo Group-Eicher Motors joint venture, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Jio-BP pulse to provide its commercial vehicle (CV) customers access to India's largest DC fast-charging network. The partnership grants Eicher trucks and buses operators access to over 6,000 charging points across urban centres, highways and purpose-built EV hubs capable of accommodating all types of commercial vehicles.
