Volkswagen’s Dieselgate fallout still far from over

Volkswagen's CEO and Chairman face new legal challenges over who knew what, and when, in the diesel emissions scandal. By Megan Lampinen

   September 26, 2019

The fallout from Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal continues, as top executives face fresh charges from German prosecutors. On 24 September, the Brunswick public prosecutor’s office brought an indictment against Chief Executive Herbert Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch and former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn for alleged market manipulation. Specifically, they are charged with failing to disclose the considerable financial risk of the diesel scandal in a timely manner….

