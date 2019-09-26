Volkswagen’s Dieselgate fallout still far from over

The fallout from Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal continues, as top executives face fresh charges from German prosecutors. On 24 September, the Brunswick public prosecutor’s office brought an indictment against Chief Executive Herbert Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch and former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn for alleged market manipulation. Specifically, they are charged with failing to disclose the considerable financial risk of the diesel scandal in a timely manner….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference