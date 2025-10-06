Volkswagen turns to Xpeng for Chinese market AV tech

Volkswagen will integrate Xpeng’s autonomous driving system XNGP into its Chinese-market electric vehicles (EVs) from 2026, beginning with a mid-size SUV co-developed with the Guangzhou-based EV maker. A new report by CarNewsChina claims that the German automaker’s local software arm, Cariad China, had originally been tasked with building autonomous systems but has now shifted to acting as an integrator.
