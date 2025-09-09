Volkswagen targets comprehensive AI with €1bn investment

Volkswagen aims to implement AI “in every process” over the next few years. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen has announced it will invest up to €1bn (US$1.17bn) in AI by 2030, targeting savings of €4 billion by 2035 through efficiency gains across its entire operation. The automaker announced the initiative at IAA, pledging to further integrate AI into vehicle systems, product development, industrial applications and IT infrastructure expansion under what Chief IT Executive Hauke Stars described in a statement as “AI everywhere, in every process”.

