Volkswagen expands Transporter lineup with three new variants

Volkswagen’s new models are built on a common platform with Ford Pro’s e-Transit Custom vans. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has expanded its current-gen Transporter lineup with three additional body configurations beyond the initial panel van and Kombi models. The expanded range includes a dropside with double cab priced from €41,158 (US$47,770), a panel van Plus starting at €38,525, and an L-partition panel van from €39,990, all offering turbodiesel, electric, or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

