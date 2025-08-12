Volkswagen expands Transporter lineup with three new variants

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has expanded its current-gen Transporter lineup with three additional body configurations beyond the initial panel van and Kombi models. The expanded range includes a dropside with double cab priced from €41,158 (US$47,770), a panel van Plus starting at €38,525, and an L-partition panel van from €39,990, all offering turbodiesel, electric, or plug-in hybrid powertrains.
