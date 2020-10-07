Vision Zero trucking must address vulnerable road users and underrides

What role does physical crash testing play in the trucking sector, and how might it help truckmakers on the road to Vision Zero? Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and increasingly autonomous technology could drive down collision rates significantly, but technology is unlikely to make them a thing of the past entirely. Manufacturers are therefore still required to make trucks which can protect occupants, and in the case of trucks, there is an increasing need to address the disproportionate damage visited on other road-users when collisions do occur. After all, Vision Zero’s first goal is to eliminate deaths and injuries, and not necessarily crashes….