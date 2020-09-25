Visibility and digitalisation essential for robust supply chains

Recent research touches on key focus areas for logistics fleets to make their businesses COVID-proof. The emphasis on technology leadership is clear. By Xavier Boucherat

   September 25, 2020

For the logistics industry, and in particular the trucking sector, the COVID-19 pandemic has now moved through multiple phases. In the US and Europe, the initial shocks of March and April—the jump in demand for essential goods, and the tightening of capacity, followed quickly by a dramatic downturn—have given way to a new normal, in which operational challenges continue to present themselves in the form of distancing measures in places of businesses and the availability of staff….

