VinFast spins off R&D division to founder in US$1.5bn deal

Vietnam’s richest man continues to make deep investments into the loss-making EV maker. By Stewart Burnett

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast has announced plans to spin off part of its research and development operations into a new entity called Novatech Research and Development, which will subsequently be sold to founder Pham Nhat Vuong for US$1.52bn. The transaction represents the latest cash injection by Vietnam's richest man, who has already invested over US$2bn in the loss-making automaker since its 2017 launch.

