VinFast gears up for European e-bus debut 

Having established itself as an e-bus maker in its native Vietnam, VinFast now looks to the European CV market. By Stewart Burnett

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast will showcase two e-bus models at Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels from 3-9 October ahead of a planned market entry. The automaker will display the EB 8 and EB 12 models, marking its first foray into the European market as it ramps up its ambitions beyond passenger vehicles into commercial vehicles.

Both bus models feature lithium iron phosphate battery packs from suppliers including CATL and Gotion, offering capacities of up to 422 kWh and operational ranges reaching 400 kilometres. The EB 12 model has already received full homologation under UNECE and CE regulations for European operations, while fast-charging capabilities at 140kW enable a full recharge in less than three hours.

To be sure, VinFast has been producing and deploying e-buses for four years, albeit in its domestic market. Production of the buses is entirely local, with the automaker maintaining annual production in Vietnam of between 1,500-2000 units. No specific timeline for European market deliveries has yet been announced.





