VinFast boosts sales in Q1 but still incurs high net loss

VinFast continues to struggle reconciling ambitious global expansion strategies with high financial losses. By Will Girling

Another quarter, another ambivalent report from Vietnam’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, VinFast. According to its Q1 2025 results, published on 9 June, the company delivered 36,330 cars—up almost 300% from the same quarter a year ago—as well as 44,904 e-scooters. This translated to revenues of VND 16.3bn (US$656.5m), up almost 150% year-on-year.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/vinfast-boosts-sales-in-q1-but-still-incurs-high-net-loss/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here