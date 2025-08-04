VinFast bets on India factory for regional growth

VinFast has kicked off production at its plant in Tamil Nadu, as it targets ambitious growth in South Asia and beyond. By Stewart Burnett

VinFast has inaugurated its US$500m electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, with the goal of positioning India as a strategic export hub for South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The Vietnamese automaker's third global facility, it will initially produce 50,000 vehicles annually, scalable to 150,000, as part of a strategic pivot from struggling Western markets to focus on Asian expansion.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/vinfast-bets-on-india-factory-for-regional-growth/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here