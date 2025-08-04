VinFast bets on India factory for regional growth

VinFast has inaugurated its US$500m electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, with the goal of positioning India as a strategic export hub for South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The Vietnamese automaker's third global facility, it will initially produce 50,000 vehicles annually, scalable to 150,000, as part of a strategic pivot from struggling Western markets to focus on Asian expansion.
