Vehicles that ‘feel’ the road promise safety and smart city advances

Vision Zero is the gold standard to which many automakers, suppliers and transport departments aspire. Recent technological developments around connected and automated driving promise significant advances towards this end. Sensor technology, for instance, is helping vehicles to ‘see’ the road ahead, and in some cases even around corners. These visual sensors can warn a driver of coming obstacles or a tricky road layout. But what if a vehicle could ‘feel’ the road as well as see it?
Tactile Mobility, formerly MobiWize, offers just that. “The main technologies used today for advanced and even autonomous vehicles are vision-based,” says Eitan Grosbard, Vice President of Business Development at Tactile Mobility. “You have cameras, LiDAR and radar, but no one is tackling the sensing parts. There is a missing sense that today vehicles don’t have.”…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference