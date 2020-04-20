Vehicle subscription: it’s a lifestyle, says Lynk & CO

At this early stage, it can be difficult to decipher between a short-term lease and the emergence of a vehicle subscription. Both models come with fixed monthly payments for access to a vehicle, and in both cases the customer never owns the product outright.

Gothenburg-headquartered Lynk & CO was one of the first to make a splash in this arena. Its Belgian Chief Executive, Alain Visser, coined the phrase ‘Netflix for cars’ back in 2016—an expression that others have begun to leverage…