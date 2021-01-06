Vehicle interiors: the brand battleground of the future

Increasingly automated driving functions, digital technology and a focus on environmental issues are revolutionising vehicle design. The way in which drivers and passengers interact with vehicles, and what they want out of them, is changing. That means the interior environment has to change too. From seat positions and driver displays to surfaces and lighting effects, the car of the future could bear little resemblance to today’s models.

“The auto interior is the battleground of the future,” asserts Jochen Hardt, Vice President, Global Marketing Mobility, at Covestro. “Much of the brand differentiation will happen here and intelligent materials can make a vital contribution.” Covestro supplies high-tech polymer materials for a number of industries, including automotive. In this area, the right materials not only attract consumers but also help address lightweighting demands and create more light and design space. In fact, they could open the door to nearly unlimited design possibilities….