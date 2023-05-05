Vacuum crushing at the heart of battery recycling advances

No Canary has developed a plug-and-play recycling solution that tackles many of today’s pain points. Megan Lampinen hears more

Recycling of electric vehicle (EV) batteries will prove pivotal to the long-term sustainability of e-mobility. The trouble is that traditional methods for breaking down batteries, including pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy, are expensive, time consuming, inefficient and in some cases potentially dangerous.

German start-up No Canary is offering an innovative solution to all these issues with its plug-and-play recycling lines. It specialises in ‘battery to black mass’ recycling, which involves taking an end-of-life battery, discharging it, and processing the materials into black mass. This black mass contains large quantities of the metals used in the production of cathode materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese. “We provide energy efficient, emission-free machinery with high recycling yields and a very safe process,” says Chief Executive Christian Hanisch.

