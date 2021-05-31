V2X further complicates the automotive cyber security challenge

5G-backed vehicle-to-everything communication offers great potential, but also a honey pot for hackers. By Jack Hunsley

When it comes to breaches in automotive cyber security, ‘best case’ scenarios could see connected vehicles and fleets held to ransom, or personal data compromised and leveraged. At the other end of the spectrum lies more serious physical concerns. “The ultimate risk is the death of passengers,” Moshe Shlisel, Chief Executive and Co-Founder at cyber security company Guardknox, told Automotive World. “Whether it is just someone who is doing this as a hobby or someone with more serious criminal intent, a door will open and eventually someone will get in.” As vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication becomes more prevalent, experts fear the challenge will only increase.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content