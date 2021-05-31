V2X further complicates the automotive cyber security challenge

When it comes to breaches in automotive cyber security, ‘best case’ scenarios could see connected vehicles and fleets held to ransom, or personal data compromised and leveraged. At the other end of the spectrum lies more serious physical concerns. “The ultimate risk is the death of passengers,” Moshe Shlisel, Chief Executive and Co-Founder at cyber security company Guardknox, told Automotive World. “Whether it is just someone who is doing this as a hobby or someone with more serious criminal intent, a door will open and eventually someone will get in.” As vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication becomes more prevalent, experts fear the challenge will only increase.