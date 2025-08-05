US$800m tariff hit tips Ford to net loss

Ford's profits were hit by weaker pricing, adverse exchange rates, higher costs, and the increasingly familiar impact of tariffs. By Jonathan Storey
Ford reported a 73% drop in group operating profit and fell to a small net loss of $(29)m for Q2 2025. Full-year earnings guidance was lowered due to the impact of tariffs.
