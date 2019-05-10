US truck emission talks continue, and the auto industry is on the CASE

CARB and EPA continue to develop US truck emissions regulations, but the arrival of CASE trends is giving the auto industry a greater say. By Jack Hunsley

   May 10, 2019

The dual-standard approach to regulating vehicle emissions in the US has for decades caused headaches for the automotive industry. While the end goal for both the California Air Resource Board (CARB) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is theoretically the same—to reduce vehicle emissions—there is little doubt that the automotive industry would prefer to follow one consistent standard, rather than two….

Close
Close