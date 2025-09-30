US senators call for Tesla FSD rail safety probe by NHTSA

Two US senators have called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to investigate Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software after multiple user reports that the technology sometimes fails to detect and respond safely to railroad crossings. Democratic senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal warned that such errors could cause “catastrophic, multi-fatality collisions” and said the regulator should consider restricting where FSD can be used.
