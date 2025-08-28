US sales buoyed by EVs, but tax credit deadline looms

US customers are rushing to buy EVs before tax credits end in September, and that could mean slower growth or decline from Q4. By Will Girling

Cox Automotive forecasts that US new vehicle sales in August 2025 will stay narrowly above last year's result, as the industry regains composure from a dip in demand between May and June. However, the difference is narrow—a 2.35% year-on-year (YoY) gain—and represents a decline in overall sales trajectory, which has been revised down from 16.4 million units by the end of 2025 to 16 million.

