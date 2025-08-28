US sales buoyed by EVs, but tax credit deadline looms

Cox Automotive forecasts that US new vehicle sales in August 2025 will stay narrowly above last year's result, as the industry regains composure from a dip in demand between May and June. However, the difference is narrow—a 2.35% year-on-year (YoY) gain—and represents a decline in overall sales trajectory, which has been revised down from 16.4 million units by the end of 2025 to 16 million.