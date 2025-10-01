US not supporting ‘essential economy’, says Ford CEO Farley

At the Ford Pro Accelerate conference, held on 30 September 2025, Chief Executive Jim Farley weighed in on many of the most pressing issues facing the 'essential economy', meaning typically blue-collar jobs in manufacturing and construction. Among the challenges he identified were a lack of the required skillsets in the US, difficulty retaining talent, lack of investment in education, and red tape.
