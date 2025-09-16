US lowers Japan auto tariffs to 15% under July deal

Japanese automakers may benefit from tariff relief, although Tokyo stressed the new rate is still far above historic levels. By Stewart Burnett

The US has reduced tariffs on imported Japanese cars and auto parts to 15%, cutting a rate that had previously stood at 27.5%. The change, effective from 16 September, stems from a trade agreement signed back in July and will be applied retroactively to August, with excess charges refunded. The move marks a partial rollback of measures introduced under US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariff framework.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/us-lowers-japan-auto-tariffs-to-15-under-july-deal/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here