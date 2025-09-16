US lowers Japan auto tariffs to 15% under July deal

The US has reduced tariffs on imported Japanese cars and auto parts to 15%, cutting a rate that had previously stood at 27.5%. The change, effective from 16 September, stems from a trade agreement signed back in July and will be applied retroactively to August, with excess charges refunded. The move marks a partial rollback of measures introduced under US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariff framework.
