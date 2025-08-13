US FTC closes its Clean Truck Partnership antitrust probe

The US Federal Trade Commission has announced the closure of its investigation into the Clean Truck Partnership after securing commitments from four major manufacturers to act independently of state emissions rules in their future dealings. Daimler Truck, International Motors, Paccar and Volvo Group agreed to abandon the 2023 arrangement with California Air Resources Board that raised antitrust concerns.
