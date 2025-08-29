US consumers reject Tesla’s camera-only AVs in new survey

Nearly half of American consumers believe Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology should be illegal, while 70% reject the company's camera vision-only approach in favour of systems combining LiDAR sensors with cameras. The findings from a new Electric Vehicle Intelligence survey of more than 8,000 US consumers reveals mounting scepticism toward autonomous driving capabilities and how it is marketed, as well as growing calls for tighter regulation.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?