US consumers reject Tesla’s camera-only AVs in new survey

A strong majority of US consumers prefer multi-sensor approaches to vehicle autonomy, and almost half want Tesla’s FSD banned. By Stewart Burnett

Nearly half of American consumers believe Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology should be illegal, while 70% reject the company's camera vision-only approach in favour of systems combining LiDAR sensors with cameras. The findings from a new Electric Vehicle Intelligence survey of more than 8,000 US consumers reveals mounting scepticism toward autonomous driving capabilities and how it is marketed, as well as growing calls for tighter regulation.

