US auto in H1: no catastrophe yet, but anxious summer ahead

Cox Automotive’s mid-year review, livestreamed on 25 June 2025, took a bird’s-eye view of the US automotive industry’s difficult and eventful first six months. “2025 is keeping us on our toes, to say the least,” commented Jonathan Smoke, Chief Economist. “What we’ve seen thus far has not been catastrophic.” In fact, automakers are expected to report relatively strong performance in Q2. “However, this is a point of transition.”