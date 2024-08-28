US announces latest charging grants amid delay criticisms

As electric vehicle (EV) sales slow down in the US, the rate of charger deployment continues apace. On 27 August 2024, the Department of Transportation (DoT) announced that an additional US$521m in federal grants had been approved for new charger installation across 29 states as part of its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) programme. According to the Federal Highway Administration, the money will help create more than 9,200 new charging ports nationwide.
