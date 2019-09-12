Urban delivery relies on electrified, automated and personalised experience

Automated e-mobility is a great step for the first and last mile, but to enable profitable uptake, players need to create a coherent delivery experience. By Jack Hunsley

   September 12, 2019

The first and last mile of delivery saw little innovation across the first decades of automobile-driven logistics. Outside of more fuel-efficient and compact vehicles, there was relatively little that could be done to improve this section of the logistics chain. However, just as automation and e-mobility could fundamentally change mobility as a whole, in this specific space there is huge promise….

