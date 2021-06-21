Unsupervised AI to disrupt ADAS and AV development

Automakers, suppliers and start-ups have been pouring vast amounts of money into autonomous driving technology, which is poised to shape the future of mobility. When the final technical kinks are ironed out, these self-driving systems could slash the number of road deaths and provide mobility independence for individuals with disabilities. But the technology remains far from perfect, and various launch dates for self-driving services have been postponed. Some industry players are starting to question whether the current development methodology is the right one.