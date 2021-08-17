UNECE regulations spell out the cyber security challenge

It was 1952 when the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE) World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP.29) was established. Since the 1958 agreement, its primary concern has been the creation of uniform technical prescriptions for automobiles and the parts used to build them, in an effort to create cross-border standards on vehicle safety, efficiency and other areas. This in turn simplifies type approval and trade. Today its scope is global, with over 60 contracting party nations implementing regulations developed by the UN. This includes all of the EU, as well as Japan, Korea, Australia, Russia and South America.