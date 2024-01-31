UK “unlikely” to lead on hydrogen despite investment

Several countries are making a push for leadership in hydrogen. In 2021, China laid out its National Plan, which commits to making the fuel a core component of its overall energy strategy and putting 50,000 hydrogen vehicles on the road by 2025. The US began taking incremental steps towards hydrogen transportation in 2013 with the launch of the H2USA public-private partnership programme to expand hydrogen infrastructure. Then, in 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act offered grants and tax incentives for companies looking to build green hydrogen plants and vehicles.