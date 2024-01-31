UK “unlikely” to lead on hydrogen despite investment

The UK is making a play for hydrogen leadership, but a lack of applications in domestic road transport limit the scope for success. By Stewart Burnett

Several countries are making a push for leadership in hydrogen. In 2021, China laid out its National Plan, which commits to making the fuel a core component of its overall energy strategy and putting 50,000 hydrogen vehicles on the road by 2025. The US began taking incremental steps towards hydrogen transportation in 2013 with the launch of the H2USA public-private partnership programme to expand hydrogen infrastructure. Then, in 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act offered grants and tax incentives for companies looking to build green hydrogen plants and vehicles.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here