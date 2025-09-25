UK mulls aid for suppliers affected by JLR cyberattack

The UK government is considering support measures for suppliers affected by Jaguar Land Rover’s extended factory shutdown following a major cyberattack in late August. Ministers met JLR executives, unions and local MPs on 24 September to assess the disruption and possible tools to keep smaller parts makers afloat while the automaker works to restore production.
