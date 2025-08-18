UK extends electric truck and van grants to “at least” 2027

The UK government has confirmed that it will extend the Plug-in Van and Truck Grant until at least 2027, providing businesses and fleet operators continued access to discounts up to £25,000 (US$33,860) per unit depending on vehicle type. The scheme currently offers £2,500 for small vans, £5,000 for large vans, £16,000 for small trucks and £25,000 for large trucks, with 2026-27 grant levels to be announced later.