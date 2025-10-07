UK becomes BYD’s largest overseas market, sales surge 880%

BYD now holds 3.6% UK market share, beating Mini and Tesla despite missing out on government subsidies. By Stewart Burnett

BYD’s UK sales jumped 880% year-over-year in September to 11,271 vehicles, making the country the Chinese automaker’s largest market outside its native country. It delivered 35,600 cars in the first nine months of 2025, overtaking brands such as Mini and Tesla to claim 3.6% of the UK market—despite being excluded from the government’s new electric vehicle subsidy scheme.

