UK backs £1.5bn for JLR suppliers as money runs out

Some small parts suppliers in the Midlands say they have only seven to ten days’ cash left as payments from JLR remain frozen. By Stewart Burnett

The UK government will underwrite a £1.5bn (US$2bn) loan guarantee for Jaguar Land Rover to shore up cash reserves and keep its supply network afloat after a cyberattack in August led to a production shutdown that is still ongoing. The backing follows urgent warnings that suppliers are running out of money as the shutdown drags on—some as little as seven to ten days, according to Labour MP Sarah Edwards.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/uk-backs-1-5bn-for-jlr-suppliers-as-money-runs-out/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here