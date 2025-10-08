UC’s new AI tool predicts real-world EV range with AI

University of California engineers have developed an innovative new AI system that predicts whether electric vehicles (EVs) can complete specific journeys based on real-world conditions rather than predicting range on battery percentage alone. The ‘State of Mission’ diagnostic tool accounts for factors including elevation changes, traffic patterns, temperature and driving behaviour to assess trip viability.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?