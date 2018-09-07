Uber crash casts doubt over Level 3 and 4 autonomous systems

The March 2018 self-driving vehicle crash prompts further concerns over the viability of autonomous systems which require a driver in the loop, along with other issues. By Xavier Boucherat

   September 7, 2018

What questions does the self-driving Uber crash of March 2018 pose for autonomous vehicle design? A series of failures on the part of the car has since become apparent, including the sensor’s inability to correctly categorise victim Elaine Herzberg as a pedestrian with a bike, and the system’s failure to alert distracted safety driver Rafaela Vasquez, and bring her back into the loop.  …

