Uber and Momenta to begin Munich robotaxi testing in 2026

Uber and Momenta will begin testing with a safety driver present, before advancing to fully autonomous testing in Munich. By Stewart Burnett

Uber and Momenta have announced at IAA they will commence testing SAE Level 4 autonomous driving technology in Munich in 2026, marking the first continental European robotaxi deployment for either company. The partnership marks the latest development in Uber's expanding international robotaxi strategy as Europe gradually embraces autonomous ride-hailing services.

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/uber-and-momenta-to-begin-munich-robotaxi-testing-in-2026/

