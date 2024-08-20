UAW claims Stellantis violated agreement, threatens strikes

On 19 August 2024, the United Auto Workers (UAW) trade union issued a statement that it was prepared to file grievances over Stellantis’ failure to honour commitments made in its 2023 contract with union workers. Several local UAW organisations representing tens of thousands of workers will likely go on strike unless the automaker backtracks on its new plans.
