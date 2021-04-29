Two fronts: Volvo aims for greener supply chains alongside cleaner tailpipes

Vehicles on the road account for the great majority of automaker emissions, but the big manufacturers are also under pressure to decarbonise the rest of the supply chain. With 92.1 million vehicles produced worldwide in 2019, the business of transporting and shipping finished vehicles remains a heavily energy-intensive process where further efficiencies must be gained: it is estimated that global shipping accounts for nearly a billion tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions every year, whilst the EU believes that shipping is responsible for 13% of all transport-based GHG emissions.