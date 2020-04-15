Trust is the autonomous vehicle deal breaker

Autonomous vehicle interior concepts like the office on wheels will not hold without trust, and this has big implications for the user experience. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 15, 2020

The office on wheels, the living room that moves and the mobile entertainment suite are not new concepts: they are as old as the idea of autonomous vehicles (AV) themselves. What’s more, the industry-wide slowdown in AV development, as evidenced by multiple automakers and developers pushing back their target dates, does not appear to have dampened enthusiasm for the AV experience….

