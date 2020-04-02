Trump’s tamed CO2 regs threaten “negative US$22bn societal benefit”

The US is pushing ahead with scaled back environmental targets for the automotive industry. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the final revised standards for Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) and CO2 emissions standards for model years (MY) 2021-2026 on 1 April, but the change has been a long time coming. In fact, it was one of the first policy areas flagged by the Trump administration for change and a clear signal it would be taking a dramatically different course to the one charted under Barack Obama….